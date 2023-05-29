Search
Steve Mayer
Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) with a beta value of 1.21 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3049, soaring 5.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Within the past 52 weeks, AEMD’s price has moved between $0.22 and $2.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.20%. With a float of $22.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.57, operating margin of -3542.53, and the pretax margin is -3542.53.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -3540.90 while generating a return on equity of -78.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 519.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Looking closely at Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3744, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5402. However, in the short run, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3203. Second resistance stands at $0.3301. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3403. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3003, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2901. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2803.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.81 million based on 22,969K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 290 K and income totals -10,420 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.

