AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) volume exceeds 0.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 26, 2023, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) opened at $1.55, higher 0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.48 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. Price fluctuations for AGBA have ranged from $1.31 to $11.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -148.00% at the time writing. With a float of $8.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 152 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.55, operating margin of -90.77, and the pretax margin is -142.84.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AGBA Group Holding Limited is 91.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -143.24 while generating a return on equity of -235.89.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -148.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98

Technical Analysis of AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.21 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, AGBA Group Holding Limited’s (AGBA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 190.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8389, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.2482. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5533 in the near term. At $1.6067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3733.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Key Stats

There are currently 59,577K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,320 K according to its annual income of -44,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,500 K and its income totaled -12,070 K.