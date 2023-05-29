Albany International Corp. (AIN) average volume reaches $165.63K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $85.93, up 0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.23 and dropped to $85.88 before settling in for the closing price of $86.09. Over the past 52 weeks, AIN has traded in a range of $75.24-$115.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.30%. With a float of $30.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.11, operating margin of +17.45, and the pretax margin is +12.75.

Albany International Corp. (AIN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Textile Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Albany International Corp. is 0.98%, while institutional ownership is 103.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 193,667. In this transaction Senior Vice President & CTO of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $101.93, taking the stock ownership to the 11,504 shares.

Albany International Corp. (AIN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +9.25 while generating a return on equity of 11.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.20% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Albany International Corp.’s (AIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Looking closely at Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Albany International Corp.’s (AIN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.56. However, in the short run, Albany International Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.45. Second resistance stands at $88.01. The third major resistance level sits at $88.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.75.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.69 billion has total of 31,200K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,035 M in contrast with the sum of 95,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 269,100 K and last quarter income was 26,890 K.