Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) 20 Days SMA touches 10.52%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) stock priced at $14.17, up 1.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.53 and dropped to $14.10 before settling in for the closing price of $14.15. ALKT’s price has ranged from $10.70 to $17.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.00%. With a float of $55.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 851 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.46, operating margin of -34.38, and the pretax margin is -28.91.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Alkami Technology Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 56.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 1,283,800. In this transaction Chf. Strategist & Sales Offr. of this company sold 104,904 shares at a rate of $12.24, taking the stock ownership to the 527,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chf. Strategist & Sales Offr. sold 25,141 for $12.61, making the entire transaction worth $317,130. This insider now owns 537,100 shares in total.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.69 while generating a return on equity of -17.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alkami Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT)

Looking closely at Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Alkami Technology Inc.’s (ALKT) raw stochastic average was set at 51.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.17. However, in the short run, Alkami Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.58. Second resistance stands at $14.77. The third major resistance level sits at $15.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.72.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.31 billion, the company has a total of 92,865K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 204,270 K while annual income is -58,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 60,000 K while its latest quarter income was -16,960 K.