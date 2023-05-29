Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.56% last month.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) stock priced at $14.59, up 1.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.76 and dropped to $14.38 before settling in for the closing price of $14.54. AMAL’s price has ranged from $14.05 to $27.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 7.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.60%. With a float of $26.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.68 million.

In an organization with 375 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Amalgamated Financial Corp. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 29,620. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $14.81, taking the stock ownership to the 16,329 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Workers United sold 45,155 for $22.01, making the entire transaction worth $993,862. This insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in total.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +57.14 while generating a return on equity of 30.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s (AMAL) raw stochastic average was set at 6.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.73. However, in the short run, Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.87. Second resistance stands at $15.01. The third major resistance level sits at $15.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.25. The third support level lies at $14.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 445.15 million, the company has a total of 30,612K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 282,390 K while annual income is 81,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90,140 K while its latest quarter income was 21,340 K.