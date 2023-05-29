Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 28.38%

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) stock priced at $0.59, down -5.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6103 and dropped to $0.54 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. AUVI’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $4.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -63.90%. With a float of $10.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 115 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.05, operating margin of -55.04, and the pretax margin is -82.30.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Applied UV Inc. is 45.44%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 1,998. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 22,100 shares.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -82.30 while generating a return on equity of -66.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Applied UV Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

The latest stats from [Applied UV Inc., AUVI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.49 million was superior to 1.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Applied UV Inc.’s (AUVI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6762, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0804. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6002. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6404. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6705. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5299, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4998. The third support level lies at $0.4596 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.40 million, the company has a total of 19,339K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,140 K while annual income is -16,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,000 K while its latest quarter income was -9,340 K.