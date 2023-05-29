Search
Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) 20 Days SMA touches 5.41%: The odds favor the bear

May 26, 2023, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) trading session started at the price of $2.28, that was -0.89% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3509 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. A 52-week range for ARBE has been $1.85 – $7.87.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.80%. With a float of $45.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 141 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.52, operating margin of -1357.15, and the pretax margin is -1151.38.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arbe Robotics Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Arbe Robotics Ltd. is 25.33%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1151.38 while generating a return on equity of -62.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.71 million, its volume of 0.12 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s (ARBE) raw stochastic average was set at 6.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.35 in the near term. At $2.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.85.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Key Stats

There are 64,848K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 145.91 million. As of now, sales total 3,520 K while income totals -40,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 360 K while its last quarter net income were -9,910 K.

