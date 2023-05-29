Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) 20 Days SMA touches -4.73%: The odds favor the bear

On May 26, 2023, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) opened at $0.185, higher 1.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.185 and dropped to $0.1739 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for ARDS have ranged from $0.15 to $2.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.00% at the time writing. With a float of $24.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.08 million.

The firm has a total of 34 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.24, operating margin of -970.33, and the pretax margin is -982.56.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.53%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -982.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 85.20 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., ARDS], we can find that recorded value of 0.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ARDS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2471, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8523. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1884. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1923. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1995. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1773, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1701. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1662.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) Key Stats

There are currently 36,078K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,540 K according to its annual income of -42,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,239 K.