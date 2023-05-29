Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) last year’s performance of -9.01% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.72, soaring 0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.125 and dropped to $32.68 before settling in for the closing price of $32.58. Within the past 52 weeks, APAM’s price has moved between $25.42 and $40.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.20%. With a float of $66.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 549 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is 2.19%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 353,549. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 9,790 shares at a rate of $36.11, taking the stock ownership to the 15,568 shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.71 while generating a return on equity of 68.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.51 million, its volume of 0.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s (APAM) raw stochastic average was set at 35.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.61 billion based on 79,464K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 993,290 K and income totals 206,760 K. The company made 234,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 50,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.