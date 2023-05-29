Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 26, 2023, Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) opened at $166.96, lower -1.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $169.95 and dropped to $163.905 before settling in for the closing price of $165.89. Price fluctuations for AZPN have ranged from $161.40 to $263.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.20% at the time writing. With a float of $28.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.80 million.

In an organization with 3574 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.02, operating margin of -13.27, and the pretax margin is -11.30.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aspen Technology Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 277,530. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 1,293 shares at a rate of $214.64, taking the stock ownership to the 13,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Senior VP & General Counsel sold 2,495 for $223.75, making the entire transaction worth $558,256. This insider now owns 20,152 shares in total.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.74) by -$0.68. This company achieved a net margin of -4.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.30% during the next five years compared to -11.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit 2.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.16.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Technology Inc.’s (AZPN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $200.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $215.75. However, in the short run, Aspen Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $168.00. Second resistance stands at $172.00. The third major resistance level sits at $174.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $155.91.

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) Key Stats

There are currently 64,869K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 405,300 K according to its annual income of 53,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 229,880 K and its income totaled -57,640 K.