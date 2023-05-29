AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) plunged -0.04 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) stock priced at $28.44, down -0.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.7289 and dropped to $28.20 before settling in for the closing price of $28.52. AMK’s price has ranged from $16.88 to $33.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 15.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 294.20%. With a float of $22.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 980 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.82, operating margin of +25.41, and the pretax margin is +22.12.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 168,720. In this transaction EVP, HR & Project Management of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $28.12, taking the stock ownership to the 58,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 5,637 for $28.12, making the entire transaction worth $158,512. This insider now owns 96,991 shares in total.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.70 while generating a return on equity of 9.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.26% during the next five years compared to 62.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s (AMK) raw stochastic average was set at 54.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.00.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.11 billion, the company has a total of 73,924K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 618,310 K while annual income is 103,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 176,560 K while its latest quarter income was 17,220 K.