Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) posted a 1.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 26, 2023, Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) trading session started at the price of $51.55, that was 2.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.896 and dropped to $51.23 before settling in for the closing price of $51.35. A 52-week range for AGO has been $45.21 – $67.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -18.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -62.30%. With a float of $56.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 411 employees.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Assured Guaranty Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Assured Guaranty Ltd. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 2,319,800. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $66.28, taking the stock ownership to the 58,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s President/CEO/Deputy Chairman sold 86,000 for $57.21, making the entire transaction worth $4,920,042. This insider now owns 1,278,541 shares in total.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.95) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +15.38 while generating a return on equity of 2.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -21.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Looking closely at Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (AGO) raw stochastic average was set at 41.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.41. However, in the short run, Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.35. Second resistance stands at $53.95. The third major resistance level sits at $55.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.02.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) Key Stats

There are 59,341K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.05 billion. As of now, sales total 723,000 K while income totals 124,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 283,000 K while its last quarter net income were 81,000 K.