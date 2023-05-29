AXT Inc. (AXTI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 19,410 K

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) stock priced at $3.34, up 9.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.71 and dropped to $3.32 before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. AXTI’s price has ranged from $2.47 to $9.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.60%. With a float of $40.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.50 million.

In an organization with 1076 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.93, operating margin of +8.90, and the pretax margin is +14.83.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of AXT Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 33,375. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $4.45, taking the stock ownership to the 107,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $9.40, making the entire transaction worth $70,500. This insider now owns 31,552 shares in total.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 7.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AXT Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AXT Inc. (AXTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, AXT Inc.’s (AXTI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.19. However, in the short run, AXT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.81. Second resistance stands at $3.95. The third major resistance level sits at $4.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.03.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 145.59 million, the company has a total of 43,587K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 141,120 K while annual income is 15,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,410 K while its latest quarter income was -3,350 K.