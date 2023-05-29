Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 654,230 K

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) stock priced at $48.17, up 2.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.78 and dropped to $47.975 before settling in for the closing price of $47.96. BELFB’s price has ranged from $14.84 to $48.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.90%. With a float of $10.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +10.79, and the pretax margin is +9.03.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Bel Fuse Inc. is 2.77%, while institutional ownership is 59.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 222,961. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $44.59, taking the stock ownership to the 18,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 400 for $32.50, making the entire transaction worth $13,000. This insider now owns 2,400 shares in total.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 22.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bel Fuse Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Bel Fuse Inc.’s (BELFB) raw stochastic average was set at 97.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.09 in the near term. At $50.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.48.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 625.34 million, the company has a total of 12,774K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 654,230 K while annual income is 52,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 172,340 K while its latest quarter income was 14,570 K.