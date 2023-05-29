Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) average volume reaches $137.36K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.6949, up 3.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7599 and dropped to $0.6831 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Over the past 52 weeks, BTTX has traded in a range of $0.59-$2.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.20%. With a float of $5.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.83 million.

The firm has a total of 54 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Better Therapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 520. In this transaction Director of this company bought 600 shares at a rate of $0.87, taking the stock ownership to the 1,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s insider bought 4,969,697 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $4,100,000. This insider now owns 11,797,348 shares in total.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.74) by $0.35. This company achieved a return on equity of -221.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Better Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Better Therapeutics Inc., BTTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 95417.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Better Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTTX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9880, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3567. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7532. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7950. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6764, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6414. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5996.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.91 million has total of 31,731K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -39,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -9,360 K.