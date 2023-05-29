Search
Steve Mayer
BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 23.63% last month.

On May 26, 2023, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) opened at $0.914, lower -5.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.93 and dropped to $0.87 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Price fluctuations for BIMI have ranged from $0.48 to $7.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 6.80%. With a float of $2.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 524 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.48, operating margin of -84.13, and the pretax margin is -182.77.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BIMI International Medical Inc. is 35.70%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -183.46 while generating a return on equity of -284.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -55.36

Technical Analysis of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

The latest stats from [BIMI International Medical Inc., BIMI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.46 million was superior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, BIMI International Medical Inc.’s (BIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7487, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0658. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9600. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8400. The third support level lies at $0.8100 if the price breaches the second support level.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Key Stats

There are currently 4,385K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,830 K according to its annual income of -22,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,200 K and its income totaled -880 K.

