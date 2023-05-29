Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,802 M

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BIO) stock priced at $375.79, up 1.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $381.90 and dropped to $369.87 before settling in for the closing price of $372.96. BIO’s price has ranged from $344.63 to $572.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -186.50%. With a float of $21.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.97, operating margin of +17.10, and the pretax margin is -167.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 849,300. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec of this company sold 1,746 shares at a rate of $486.43, taking the stock ownership to the 2,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 379 for $421.87, making the entire transaction worth $160,051. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $3.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -129.45 while generating a return on equity of -31.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -186.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.80% during the next five years compared to 27.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.25, a number that is poised to hit 2.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO)

The latest stats from [Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.24 million was superior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.28.

During the past 100 days, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s (BIO) raw stochastic average was set at 13.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $437.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $442.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $383.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $388.95. The third major resistance level sits at $396.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $371.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $364.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $359.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.05 billion, the company has a total of 29,609K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,802 M while annual income is -3,628 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 676,840 K while its latest quarter income was 68,960 K.