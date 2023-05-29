BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 27.70% last month.

On May 26, 2023, BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) opened at $22.48, higher 0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.785 and dropped to $22.26 before settling in for the closing price of $22.40. Price fluctuations for BLFS have ranged from $12.10 to $26.96 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 71.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.80% at the time writing. With a float of $39.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.03 million.

In an organization with 466 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -24.67, and the pretax margin is -89.53.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BioLife Solutions Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 223,300. In this transaction EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $22.33, taking the stock ownership to the 273,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s EVP & Chief Scientific Officer sold 10,000 for $22.14, making the entire transaction worth $221,400. This insider now owns 273,118 shares in total.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -86.43 while generating a return on equity of -33.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s (BLFS) raw stochastic average was set at 58.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.64. However, in the short run, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.77. Second resistance stands at $23.04. The third major resistance level sits at $23.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.99. The third support level lies at $21.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Key Stats

There are currently 43,456K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 973.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 161,760 K according to its annual income of -139,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 37,700 K and its income totaled -13,710 K.