BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.15 million

May 26, 2023, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) trading session started at the price of $6.33, that was -1.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.69 and dropped to $6.20 before settling in for the closing price of $6.38. A 52-week range for BIVI has been $1.33 – $14.38.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 92.90%. With a float of $12.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BioVie Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BioVie Inc. is 55.70%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 64,870. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,613 shares at a rate of $8.52, taking the stock ownership to the 34,194 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Director sold 3,371 for $8.52, making the entire transaction worth $28,711. This insider now owns 41,807 shares in total.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.35) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -598.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

Looking closely at BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, BioVie Inc.’s (BIVI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.69. However, in the short run, BioVie Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.57. Second resistance stands at $6.88. The third major resistance level sits at $7.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.59.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Key Stats

There are 36,281K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 231.49 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -26,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -15,040 K.