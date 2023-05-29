BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) average volume reaches $229.34K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) stock priced at $3.14, down -0.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.19 and dropped to $3.12 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. BKCC’s price has ranged from $3.03 to $4.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.70%. With a float of $71.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.57 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.18, operating margin of +28.12, and the pretax margin is +5.90.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 20.97%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.90 while generating a return on equity of 1.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -11.19% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)

Looking closely at BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s (BKCC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.62. However, in the short run, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.17. Second resistance stands at $3.22. The third major resistance level sits at $3.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 227.15 million, the company has a total of 72,572K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,940 K while annual income is 3,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,760 K while its latest quarter income was 8,520 K.