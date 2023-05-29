Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.18 million

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $30.27, up 2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.22 and dropped to $30.26 before settling in for the closing price of $30.45. Over the past 52 weeks, BEP has traded in a range of $24.13-$41.30.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.00%. With a float of $206.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.88, operating margin of +29.66, and the pretax margin is +0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.62 while generating a return on equity of -2.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to -24.56% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)

Looking closely at Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) raw stochastic average was set at 76.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.47. However, in the short run, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.44. Second resistance stands at $31.81. The third major resistance level sits at $32.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.56 billion has total of 275,433K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,847 M in contrast with the sum of -93,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,357 M and last quarter income was -9,000 K.