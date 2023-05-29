Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.18 million

Company News

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $30.27, up 2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.22 and dropped to $30.26 before settling in for the closing price of $30.45. Over the past 52 weeks, BEP has traded in a range of $24.13-$41.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.00%. With a float of $206.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.88, operating margin of +29.66, and the pretax margin is +0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.62 while generating a return on equity of -2.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to -24.56% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)

Looking closely at Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) raw stochastic average was set at 76.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.47. However, in the short run, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.44. Second resistance stands at $31.81. The third major resistance level sits at $32.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.56 billion has total of 275,433K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,847 M in contrast with the sum of -93,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,357 M and last quarter income was -9,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) volume exceeds 0.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $3.16, down -8.28% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) 20 Days SMA touches 0.41%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.77, soaring 1.97% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Can Erie Indemnity Company’s (ERIE) drop of -4.10% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
May 26, 2023, Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) trading session started at the price of $216.47, that was 1.17% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.