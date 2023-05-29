Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) drop of -1.63% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.54, soaring 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.65 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $3.58. Within the past 52 weeks, ARAY’s price has moved between $1.70 and $3.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 2.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.30%. With a float of $91.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1044 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +1.90, and the pretax margin is -0.47.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Accuray Incorporated is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 34,614. In this transaction Senior VP Global Operations of this company sold 11,977 shares at a rate of $2.89, taking the stock ownership to the 510,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s SVP Chief Financial Officer sold 2,053 for $2.06, making the entire transaction worth $4,229. This insider now owns 408,492 shares in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.24 while generating a return on equity of -8.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

The latest stats from [Accuray Incorporated, ARAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was inferior to 0.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) raw stochastic average was set at 87.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.72. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. The third support level lies at $3.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 342.82 million based on 95,752K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 429,910 K and income totals -5,350 K. The company made 118,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 600 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

CAE Inc. (CAE) kicked off at the price of $22.05: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
May 26, 2023, CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) trading session started at the price of $21.61, that was 2.04% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) soared 3.25 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On May 26, 2023, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) opened at $6.83, higher 3.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.16 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) stock priced at $50.00, down -2.19% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.