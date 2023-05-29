Can Biocept Inc.’s (BIOC) drop of -67.52% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) stock priced at $2.29, down -6.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3886 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. BIOC’s price has ranged from $2.10 to $47.70 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 38.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -890.30%. With a float of $1.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.47 million.

In an organization with 50 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.99, operating margin of -123.69, and the pretax margin is -124.57.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$32.7 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -124.09 while generating a return on equity of -138.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -890.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Biocept Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.10 and is forecasted to reach -19.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was better than the volume of 88209.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Biocept Inc.’s (BIOC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 288.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.20. However, in the short run, Biocept Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.35. Second resistance stands at $2.54. The third major resistance level sits at $2.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.86. The third support level lies at $1.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.17 million, the company has a total of 592K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,860 K while annual income is -32,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 670 K while its latest quarter income was -7,140 K.