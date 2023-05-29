Can Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s (CLMT) drop of -0.66% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $16.00, up 4.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.84 and dropped to $16.00 before settling in for the closing price of $15.90. Over the past 52 weeks, CLMT has traded in a range of $8.40-$20.50.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 4.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.80%. With a float of $62.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.83 million.

In an organization with 1530 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.49, operating margin of +2.86, and the pretax margin is -3.59.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 81,552. In this transaction EVP – Specialties of this company bought 4,800 shares at a rate of $16.99, taking the stock ownership to the 192,599 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 11,142 for $19.52, making the entire transaction worth $217,492. This insider now owns 156,607 shares in total.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -40.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s (CLMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.15 million. That was better than the volume of 95678.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s (CLMT) raw stochastic average was set at 21.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.82. However, in the short run, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.93. Second resistance stands at $17.30. The third major resistance level sits at $17.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.62. The third support level lies at $15.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.27 billion has total of 79,958K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,687 M in contrast with the sum of -165,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,037 M and last quarter income was 28,700 K.