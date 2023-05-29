Can Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) drop of -9.24% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On May 26, 2023, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) opened at $1.70, lower -1.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. Price fluctuations for TNXP have ranged from $1.70 to $29.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.10% at the time writing. With a float of $10.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 117 workers is very important to gauge.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$3.03) by -$0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.09, a number that is poised to hit -2.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

The latest stats from [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was inferior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9433, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1490. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6167. The third support level lies at $1.5833 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are currently 10,340K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -110,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -33,010 K.