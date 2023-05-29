Search
Sana Meer
Can TrueCar Inc.’s (TRUE) drop of -3.85% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

On May 26, 2023, TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) opened at $2.27, lower -2.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.32 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. Price fluctuations for TRUE have ranged from $1.30 to $3.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -13.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -229.30% at the time writing. With a float of $73.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 441 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.73, operating margin of -39.71, and the pretax margin is -75.06.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TrueCar Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 58,345. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.33, taking the stock ownership to the 123,528 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director bought 10,400 for $2.45, making the entire transaction worth $25,480. This insider now owns 211,741 shares in total.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -73.48 while generating a return on equity of -45.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -229.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE)

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, TrueCar Inc.’s (TRUE) raw stochastic average was set at 24.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.31 in the near term. At $2.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. The third support level lies at $2.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) Key Stats

There are currently 89,197K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 205.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 161,520 K according to its annual income of -118,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 36,980 K and its income totaled -19,570 K.

