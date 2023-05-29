Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.32 million

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $215.81, up 0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $218.36 and dropped to $214.83 before settling in for the closing price of $215.30. Over the past 52 weeks, CSL has traded in a range of $203.65-$318.71.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 11.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 142.00%. With a float of $50.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.61, operating margin of +19.79, and the pretax margin is +18.13.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Carlisle Companies Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 2,054,922. In this transaction VP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,111 shares at a rate of $253.35, taking the stock ownership to the 30,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s CEO & President sold 7,272 for $315.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,290,753. This insider now owns 119,582 shares in total.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.62) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +13.99 while generating a return on equity of 32.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 31.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (CSL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.85, a number that is poised to hit 4.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.39 million, its volume of 0.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.09.

During the past 100 days, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (CSL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $214.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $251.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $218.52 in the near term. At $220.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $222.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $214.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $213.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $211.46.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.97 billion has total of 50,968K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,592 M in contrast with the sum of 921,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,179 M and last quarter income was 101,700 K.