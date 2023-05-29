Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) soared 0.39 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

May 26, 2023, Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) trading session started at the price of $30.35, that was 0.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.92 and dropped to $29.81 before settling in for the closing price of $30.74. A 52-week range for CATY has been $27.24 – $47.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.20%. With a float of $70.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1178 employees.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cathay General Bancorp stocks. The insider ownership of Cathay General Bancorp is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 213,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,100 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Vice Chairman sold 5,000 for $45.20, making the entire transaction worth $226,000. This insider now owns 208,964 shares in total.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.25) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +40.94 while generating a return on equity of 14.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 14.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Cathay General Bancorp’s (CATY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.25 in the near term. At $31.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) Key Stats

There are 72,536K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.23 billion. As of now, sales total 908,100 K while income totals 360,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 299,630 K while its last quarter net income were 96,010 K.