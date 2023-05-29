Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) posted a -0.76% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $44.02, up 0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.49 and dropped to $44.00 before settling in for the closing price of $44.05. Over the past 52 weeks, FUN has traded in a range of $37.58-$49.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 736.30%. With a float of $48.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.97, operating margin of +20.63, and the pretax margin is +20.45.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Cedar Fair L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 66,225. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $44.15, taking the stock ownership to the 31,397 shares.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.85) by $2.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 736.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.12% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37 and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

Looking closely at Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.38. However, in the short run, Cedar Fair L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.60. Second resistance stands at $44.79. The third major resistance level sits at $45.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.62.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.26 billion has total of 51,328K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,817 M in contrast with the sum of 307,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 84,550 K and last quarter income was -134,550 K.