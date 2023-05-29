Search
Shaun Noe
Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) is expecting -19.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.10, soaring 1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.19 and dropped to $5.0216 before settling in for the closing price of $5.02. Within the past 52 weeks, CGAU’s price has moved between $3.77 and $8.56.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1250.00%. With a float of $206.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.81 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.79, operating margin of +3.82, and the pretax margin is -5.11.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Centerra Gold Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 81.21%.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -3.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1250.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU) Trading Performance Indicators

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Centerra Gold Inc., CGAU], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Centerra Gold Inc.’s (CGAU) raw stochastic average was set at 5.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.27. The third major resistance level sits at $5.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.84.

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.11 billion based on 218,808K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 850,190 K and income totals -77,210 K. The company made 226,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -73,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.

