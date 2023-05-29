Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 795,010 K

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $15.01, up 1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.775 and dropped to $15.01 before settling in for the closing price of $15.12. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRN has traded in a range of $15.01-$35.24.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 1.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.80%. With a float of $7.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

In an organization with 2700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.53, operating margin of +1.41, and the pretax margin is +9.56.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Citi Trends Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 47,501. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 1,942 shares at a rate of $24.46, taking the stock ownership to the 14,578 shares.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 41.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 24.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 43.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Citi Trends Inc.’s (CTRN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was better than the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Citi Trends Inc.’s (CTRN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.42. However, in the short run, Citi Trends Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.74. Second resistance stands at $16.14. The third major resistance level sits at $16.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.21.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 125.63 million has total of 8,313K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 795,010 K in contrast with the sum of 58,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 209,460 K and last quarter income was 6,640 K.