Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) 20 Days SMA touches 2.88%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Columbia Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK) stock priced at $15.81, up 2.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.16 and dropped to $15.80 before settling in for the closing price of $15.77. CLBK’s price has ranged from $14.11 to $22.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.20%. With a float of $31.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 748 employees.

Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Columbia Financial Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 4,989. In this transaction EVP & Chief Risk Officer of this company bought 346 shares at a rate of $14.42, taking the stock ownership to the 48,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s President & CEO bought 2,500 for $17.59, making the entire transaction worth $43,975. This insider now owns 176,563 shares in total.

Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.31 while generating a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Columbia Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK)

Looking closely at Columbia Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Columbia Financial Inc.’s (CLBK) raw stochastic average was set at 24.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.25. However, in the short run, Columbia Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.23. Second resistance stands at $16.38. The third major resistance level sits at $16.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.51.

Columbia Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.67 billion, the company has a total of 105,810K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 340,070 K while annual income is 86,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 100,950 K while its latest quarter income was 18,720 K.