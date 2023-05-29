Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) is 5.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 26, 2023, Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) opened at $150.73, lower -0.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.32 and dropped to $149.79 before settling in for the closing price of $150.16. Price fluctuations for FIX have ranged from $74.14 to $156.19 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 18.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 73.50% at the time writing. With a float of $34.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.81 million.

In an organization with 14100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.03, operating margin of +6.09, and the pretax margin is +5.70.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Comfort Systems USA Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 429,090. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $143.03, taking the stock ownership to the 24,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $147.00, making the entire transaction worth $367,500. This insider now owns 26,297 shares in total.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.05) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of +5.94 while generating a return on equity of 27.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 41.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.12.

During the past 100 days, Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s (FIX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.03. However, in the short run, Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $151.62. Second resistance stands at $153.23. The third major resistance level sits at $154.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.17. The third support level lies at $146.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) Key Stats

There are currently 35,768K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,140 M according to its annual income of 245,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,175 M and its income totaled 57,220 K.