Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) posted a -2.99% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) stock priced at $33.41, down -0.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.655 and dropped to $32.93 before settling in for the closing price of $33.32. CMP’s price has ranged from $28.89 to $47.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -288.00%. With a float of $40.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.11 million.

The firm has a total of 1954 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.24, operating margin of +4.22, and the pretax margin is -0.18.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Minerals International Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 352,847. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 7,644 shares at a rate of $46.16, taking the stock ownership to the 26,497 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,450 for $34.21, making the entire transaction worth $49,604. This insider now owns 51,745 shares in total.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -288.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.55% during the next five years compared to -19.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Compass Minerals International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Compass Minerals International Inc., CMP], we can find that recorded value of 0.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s (CMP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.94. The third major resistance level sits at $34.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.04.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.37 billion, the company has a total of 41,139K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,244 M while annual income is -25,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 411,100 K while its latest quarter income was -21,600 K.