Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) last year’s performance of 52.35% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $25.95, up 0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.20 and dropped to $25.675 before settling in for the closing price of $25.90. Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has traded in a range of $16.43-$40.12.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.20%. With a float of $35.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.86 million.

The firm has a total of 12980 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.92, operating margin of +10.02, and the pretax margin is +9.13.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 104.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 38,556. In this transaction VP, Corporate Treasurer of this company sold 1,071 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 40,293 for $30.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,245,535. This insider now owns 206,111 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +6.71 while generating a return on equity of 49.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 48.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.47. The third major resistance level sits at $26.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.16.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 930.67 million has total of 35,933K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,807 M in contrast with the sum of 188,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 622,710 K and last quarter income was 29,440 K.