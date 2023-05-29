Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) 20 Days SMA touches -5.55%: The odds favor the bear

On May 26, 2023, Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) opened at $0.7136, higher 2.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7136 and dropped to $0.6502 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for HLTH have ranged from $0.61 to $5.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -322.40% at the time writing. With a float of $126.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1515 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.75, operating margin of -42.12, and the pretax margin is -42.15.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cue Health Inc. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 88,334. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 29,269 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,939,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 24,147 for $2.98, making the entire transaction worth $71,958. This insider now owns 3,939,647 shares in total.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.61) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -40.14 while generating a return on equity of -30.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -322.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cue Health Inc. (HLTH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

Looking closely at Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Cue Health Inc.’s (HLTH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2475, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5186. However, in the short run, Cue Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7217. Second resistance stands at $0.7494. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7851. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6226. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5949.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Key Stats

There are currently 151,619K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 102.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 483,480 K according to its annual income of -194,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,770 K and its income totaled -94,200 K.