Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) posted a 3.86% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) stock priced at $104.50, up 0.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.53 and dropped to $102.64 before settling in for the closing price of $104.60. CFR’s price has ranged from $92.55 to $160.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.40%. With a float of $58.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4985 employees.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 668,932. In this transaction President of Frost Bank of this company sold 6,617 shares at a rate of $101.09, taking the stock ownership to the 210,946 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $98.66, making the entire transaction worth $197,312. This insider now owns 9,000 shares in total.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +30.59 while generating a return on equity of 15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 62.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.02% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.98, a number that is poised to hit 2.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

Looking closely at Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.88.

During the past 100 days, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s (CFR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $127.96. However, in the short run, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $106.31. Second resistance stands at $107.37. The third major resistance level sits at $109.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $100.53.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.74 billion, the company has a total of 64,399K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,881 M while annual income is 579,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 640,460 K while its latest quarter income was 177,650 K.