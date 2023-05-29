Curis Inc. (CRIS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,160 K

May 26, 2023, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) trading session started at the price of $0.812, that was 4.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.812 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. A 52-week range for CRIS has been $0.47 – $1.77.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 0.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -22.30%. With a float of $90.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.78, operating margin of -521.75, and the pretax margin is -557.69.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Curis Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Curis Inc. is 5.93%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -557.69 while generating a return on equity of -82.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Curis Inc. (CRIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) raw stochastic average was set at 70.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7599, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7655. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8627 in the near term. At $0.8753, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9007. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8247, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7993. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7867.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Key Stats

There are 96,618K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 78.30 million. As of now, sales total 10,160 K while income totals -56,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,300 K while its last quarter net income were -11,560 K.