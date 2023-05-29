Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 610,970 K

On May 26, 2023, Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) opened at $6.14, higher 5.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.49 and dropped to $6.1314 before settling in for the closing price of $6.11. Price fluctuations for DAKT have ranged from $1.46 to $6.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -94.60% at the time writing. With a float of $35.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.39 million.

In an organization with 2246 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.02, operating margin of +0.66, and the pretax margin is +0.18.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Daktronics Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 12, was worth 69,645. In this transaction Exec Vice President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.79, taking the stock ownership to the 130,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director bought 13,217 for $2.90, making the entire transaction worth $38,329. This insider now owns 1,265,392 shares in total.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +0.10 while generating a return on equity of 0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -43.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Daktronics Inc. (DAKT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35 and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.25 million. That was better than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Daktronics Inc.’s (DAKT) raw stochastic average was set at 98.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. However, in the short run, Daktronics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.57. Second resistance stands at $6.71. The third major resistance level sits at $6.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.85.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Key Stats

There are currently 45,466K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 277.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 610,970 K according to its annual income of 590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,980 K and its income totaled 3,710 K.