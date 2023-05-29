Datasea Inc. (DTSS) volume exceeds 0.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 26, 2023, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) trading session started at the price of $1.01, that was -0.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0477 and dropped to $0.90 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. A 52-week range for DTSS has been $0.99 – $2.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 161.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.60%. With a float of $9.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 123 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.21, operating margin of -42.37, and the pretax margin is -41.64.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Datasea Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Datasea Inc. is 63.14%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -38.18 while generating a return on equity of -470.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25

Technical Analysis of Datasea Inc. (DTSS)

Looking closely at Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS), its last 5-days average volume was 72400.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 25156.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Datasea Inc.’s (DTSS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1363, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3298. However, in the short run, Datasea Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0718. Second resistance stands at $1.1336. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2195. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9241, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8382. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7764.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Key Stats

There are 25,601K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.10 million. As of now, sales total 17,080 K while income totals -6,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,790 K while its last quarter net income were -1,300 K.