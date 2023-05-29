DAVA (Endava plc) climbed 2.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 26, 2023, Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) opened at $50.12, higher 2.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.6825 and dropped to $49.35 before settling in for the closing price of $49.85. Price fluctuations for DAVA have ranged from $48.09 to $115.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 88.10% at the time writing. With a float of $40.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.60 million.

The firm has a total of 12183 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Endava plc (DAVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Endava plc is 1.28%, while institutional ownership is 73.80%.

Endava plc (DAVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.66) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.88% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Endava plc (DAVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endava plc (DAVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Endava plc, DAVA], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, Endava plc’s (DAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $52.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.05. The third major resistance level sits at $54.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $47.41.

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) Key Stats

There are currently 56,764K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 871,550 K according to its annual income of 110,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 241,040 K and its income totaled 17,640 K.