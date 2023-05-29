Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) is 6.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $3.13, up 2.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.27 and dropped to $3.13 before settling in for the closing price of $3.17. Over the past 52 weeks, DOUG has traded in a range of $2.55-$6.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -106.40%. With a float of $67.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 957 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.78, operating margin of -0.15, and the pretax margin is +0.01.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Douglas Elliman Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 399,340. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 2,876,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $157,200. This insider now owns 135,587 shares in total.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -0.55 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) raw stochastic average was set at 25.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.30 in the near term. At $3.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. The third support level lies at $3.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 267.61 million has total of 84,416K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,153 M in contrast with the sum of -5,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 213,980 K and last quarter income was -17,620 K.