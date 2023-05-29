Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) last year’s performance of -72.77% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.75, plunging -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.76 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. Within the past 52 weeks, DFLI’s price has moved between $2.54 and $28.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.90%. With a float of $9.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 171 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.83, operating margin of -39.42, and the pretax margin is -46.70.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is 62.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -45.88 while generating a return on equity of -57.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

Looking closely at Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s (DFLI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.84. However, in the short run, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.79. Second resistance stands at $2.83. The third major resistance level sits at $2.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.57.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 126.19 million based on 45,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 86,250 K and income totals -39,570 K. The company made 18,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.