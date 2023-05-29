ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 221,400 K

May 26, 2023, ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) trading session started at the price of $6.64, that was 1.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.78 and dropped to $6.30 before settling in for the closing price of $6.38. A 52-week range for ECX has been $3.02 – $11.32.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.00%. With a float of $288.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.39 million.

In an organization with 1501 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.85, operating margin of -41.81, and the pretax margin is -42.72.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -43.29 while generating a return on equity of -176.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.24 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, ECARX Holdings Inc.’s (ECX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, ECARX Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.73. Second resistance stands at $7.00. The third major resistance level sits at $7.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.77.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Key Stats

There are 37,500K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.15 billion. As of now, sales total 515,740 K while income totals -223,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 221,400 K while its last quarter net income were -231,460 K.