El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.26 million

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) stock priced at $9.20, up 1.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.40 and dropped to $9.17 before settling in for the closing price of $9.22. LOCO’s price has ranged from $7.06 to $13.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 3.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.80%. With a float of $19.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4931 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.74, operating margin of +6.59, and the pretax margin is +6.15.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is 30.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 577,200. In this transaction CEO & PRESIDENT of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $9.62, taking the stock ownership to the 191,747 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s CEO & PRESIDENT sold 60,000 for $9.09, making the entire transaction worth $545,400. This insider now owns 147,243 shares in total.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.43 while generating a return on equity of 7.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 25.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.32 million, its volume of 0.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s (LOCO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.47 in the near term. At $9.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.01.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 332.22 million, the company has a total of 36,025K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 469,960 K while annual income is 20,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 114,530 K while its latest quarter income was 4,920 K.