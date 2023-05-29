Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) soared 3.25 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 26, 2023, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) opened at $6.83, higher 3.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.03 and dropped to $6.77 before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. Price fluctuations for EARN have ranged from $5.70 to $8.84 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -361.20% at the time writing. With a float of $12.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.67 million.

In an organization with 170 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.97, operating margin of -149.01, and the pretax margin is -292.62.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.80%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -292.62 while generating a return on equity of -22.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -361.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.82% during the next five years compared to -34.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 88680.0. That was better than the volume of 87904.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (EARN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.31. However, in the short run, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.09. Second resistance stands at $7.19. The third major resistance level sits at $7.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.57.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) Key Stats

There are currently 13,790K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 35,010 K according to its annual income of -30,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,340 K and its income totaled 2,340 K.