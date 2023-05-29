Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) volume exceeds 0.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.48, up 1.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.477 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Over the past 52 weeks, ELYS has traded in a range of $0.11-$1.47.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 13.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.90%. With a float of $19.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 87 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.71, operating margin of -24.91, and the pretax margin is -46.11.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of Elys Game Technology Corp. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -42.78 while generating a return on equity of -146.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Elys Game Technology Corp.’s (ELYS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Looking closely at Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Elys Game Technology Corp.’s (ELYS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5003, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4852. However, in the short run, Elys Game Technology Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5074. Second resistance stands at $0.5152. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5304. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4844, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4692. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4614.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.98 million has total of 38,813K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,680 K in contrast with the sum of -18,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,500 K and last quarter income was -8,070 K.