Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.29% last month.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.88, plunging -0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.07 and dropped to $24.5419 before settling in for the closing price of $24.92. Within the past 52 weeks, ERII’s price has moved between $17.32 and $26.34.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 12.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 71.70%. With a float of $50.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 246 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.56, operating margin of +19.77, and the pretax margin is +20.76.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Energy Recovery Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 376,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $23.50, taking the stock ownership to the 868,352 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 883 for $23.99, making the entire transaction worth $21,187. This insider now owns 24,621 shares in total.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.15 while generating a return on equity of 13.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 4.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) Trading Performance Indicators

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)

The latest stats from [Energy Recovery Inc., ERII] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.26 million was inferior to 0.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Energy Recovery Inc.’s (ERII) raw stochastic average was set at 86.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.34. The third major resistance level sits at $25.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.29. The third support level lies at $24.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.40 billion based on 56,348K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 125,590 K and income totals 24,050 K. The company made 13,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.