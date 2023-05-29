Search
Sana Meer
EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 282,600 K

EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE: NPO) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $102.59, up 1.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.41 and dropped to $102.32 before settling in for the closing price of $102.92. Over the past 52 weeks, NPO has traded in a range of $76.14-$127.67.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -88.30%. With a float of $20.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.80 million.

In an organization with 3500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of EnPro Industries Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 74,852. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 790 shares at a rate of $94.75, taking the stock ownership to the 24,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Controller and CAO sold 2,400 for $109.78, making the entire transaction worth $263,472. This insider now owns 3,440 shares in total.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.49) by $0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.10% during the next five years compared to -57.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE: NPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at EnPro Industries Inc.’s (NPO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.14 million. That was better than the volume of 0.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.77.

During the past 100 days, EnPro Industries Inc.’s (NPO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.86. However, in the short run, EnPro Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $105.99. Second resistance stands at $107.24. The third major resistance level sits at $109.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.81.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE: NPO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.15 billion has total of 20,878K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,099 M in contrast with the sum of 205,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 282,600 K and last quarter income was 37,400 K.

