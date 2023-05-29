Search
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) last year’s performance of 19.14% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 26, 2023, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) opened at $26.23, lower -0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.38 and dropped to $26.025 before settling in for the closing price of $26.29. Price fluctuations for ETD have ranged from $19.24 to $31.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 71.00% at the time writing. With a float of $22.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4239 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.21, operating margin of +16.19, and the pretax margin is +16.89.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.78) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +12.63 while generating a return on equity of 27.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.20% during the next five years compared to 25.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.25 million, its volume of 0.17 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s (ETD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.40 in the near term. At $26.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.69.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) Key Stats

There are currently 25,356K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 666.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 817,760 K according to its annual income of 103,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 186,320 K and its income totaled 22,360 K.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 750,440 K

Steve Mayer -
Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $72.91, up 0.67% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) market cap hits 14.69 million

Shaun Noe -
Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.49, plunging -5.50% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.74% last month.

Sana Meer -
May 26, 2023, Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (NYSE: ELP) trading session started at the price of $7.43, that was 0.95% jump from...
Read more

